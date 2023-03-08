Man charged with oxycodone prescription fraud, dealing in Indianapolis

Joseph De Palma picked up 14 fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions within a few days in November 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A yearlong investigation in Indianapolis led to more than a dozen charges against Joseph De Palma.

Investigators began looking into De Palma after coming up with concerning prescriptions being written by a Plainfield, Illinois, doctor. Investigators reached out to the doctor and quickly learned the prescriptions were fraudulent.

Next, investigators looked into the fraudulent prescriptions that were filled. That's when they came across De Palma's driver's license as the one that picked up the prescriptions.

Further investigation found De Palma picked up 14 fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions within a few days in November 2021 at the following locations:

CVS – 7935 S. Emerson Ave. CVS – 1545 N. Meridian St. CVS – 3808 E. Washington St. CVS – 7005 Bluff Road CVS – 9550 Allisonville Road CVS – 505 E. Thompson Road CVS – 4935 S. Arlington Ave. CVS – 7325 W. 10th St. CVS – 6290 N. College Ave. CVS – 2215 Shelby St. CVS – 10001 E. Washington St. CVS – 5611 Georgetown Road CVS – 5605 N. Post Road CVS – 6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Police used De Palma's driver's license and video from the CVS stores to build their case.

In all, investigators believe De Palma received 840 oxycodone pills.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on March 7, 2023, court records show that warrant was served.