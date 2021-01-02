Man charged with murder in death of baby

Indianapolis police arrested a man they said is responsible for the death of a baby.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery in the death of a 1-year-old. Indianapolis Police arrested Carl Hensley last week.

Police responded Friday to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on a report of a baby with significant trauma that was not expected to survive.

Detectives believe the injuries happened at a home in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.