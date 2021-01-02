Man charged with murder in death of baby

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery in the death of a 1-year-old. Indianapolis Police arrested Carl Hensley last week.
Police responded Friday to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on a report of a baby with significant trauma that was not expected to survive.
Detectives believe the injuries happened at a home in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.
Hensley is being held without bond and has his trial tentatively set for April.