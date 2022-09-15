23-year-old man charged in woman's 2016 murder

Police found the body of Angela Wright in the street on Nowland Avenue on July 14, 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago.

Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.

The coroner's office later ruled her death to be a homicide.

On Thursday, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed murder charges against Jaylaun Walker for his alleged role in Wright's death. According to IMPD and court records, he was already in custody awaiting trial in an armed robbery case from June 2022.

Walker was 17 years old when Wright's murder occurred, jail records show.