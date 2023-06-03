'I just lost everything' | Irvington man charged in deadly shooting of wife

David Brinker Jr. is accused of killing his wife, 36-year-old Dorothy Brinker, after an argument.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is charged with reckless homicide in the killing of his wife in Irvington March 6.

David Brinker Jr. was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond.

He's accused of killing his wife, 36-year-old Dorothy Brinker, after an argument.

According to court records, officers were called to the 6000 block of Oak Avenue, near South Arlington Avenue and Washington Street, shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers claim David approached them, with blood on his sweatshirt and hands, and told officers, "I think I just killed my wife."

In court documents, David allegedly told investigators he had been watching the couple's 6-month-old baby girl while his wife went out drinking after a baby shower. David said this upset him and the two argued when she got back to the house.

David claims, Dorothy got into his truck and went to drive away. David allegedly told investigators that Dorothy was drunk and so he was trying to stop her.

David told investigators he grabbed his gun to possibly shoot the tires out, but as she was driving away, he just grabbed onto the bed of the truck.

After driving a short ways, David claims Dorothy stopped and he went to try to reach in and open the door. According to court documents, David said he didn't realize he had his finger on the trigger of the gun and "it popped." David then allegedly told investigators he watched his wife die.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area that investigators said showed the truck driving down the road with David hanging on to it. When the truck stops, David can be heard yelling for Dorothy to get out of the truck and then the truck lurches forward and a gunshot can be heard. According to court documents, David can then be heard saying, "Are you OK?"

David's trial is initially set for May 4.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.