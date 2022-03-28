Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of tow truck driver in Hendricks County

Joseph Jackson, 22, of Missouri, is being held in the Hendricks County Jail.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The suspect accused of shooting a tow truck driver multiple times is facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

According to police, Jackson's car got a flat tire on Interstate 70 on March 25. Jackson then called Indiana State Police and asked for help with a tow truck. ISP called Curtis Wrecker Service to respond and help Jackson.

The tow truck driver, 38-year-old Matthew Roberts, loaded Jackson's car onto the tow truck. It was at that point, that ISP claims Jackson shot Roberts multiple times.

Troopers, along with Deputies from Hendricks County have responded to the area of the eastbound rest park (64mm on I-70) to investigate a person shot. One adult has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital.



A suspect is in custody



More details will be released later — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 25, 2022

Police said Jackson then got his 4-year-old daughter out of his car and got into the tow truck and took off.

Roberts called 911 and told police he had been shot about five times. He also told police the suspect had left in his tow truck. Roberts was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday morning, Roberts is said to be in stable condition.