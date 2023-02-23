Man charged with attempted murder in hatchet attack in Hendricks County

Robert Abney is charged with attempted murder, criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon and residential entry.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A man is charged with attempted murder in a hatchet attack in Hendricks County, Indiana.

According to court documents, Abney broke into a home at 1:44 a.m. on Feb. 18 and hit a man in the head with a hatchet.

A woman at the home said Abney was her ex and came through a window like a "spider monkey." She said she then heard a "smack" and saw Abney hit the man in her bed in the head with a hatchet. The woman and man then said Abney said he was going to kill the man and told the man he needed to come with him.

Police said when they arrived, Abney and the man were standing outside near Abney's car.

Abney told police he was worried about the woman because he had previously "gotten into it with people that wanted to hurt her," according to court documents.

Abney said he tried to call the woman, but she wasn't answering her phone. He said that's why he went to the home to check on her and found the man in her bed. Abney denied hitting the man with the hatchet, when questioned by police.