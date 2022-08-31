Man facing attempted murder charges for shooting at IMPD officers

IMPD claims Ryan Ridner fired two shots toward officers with a rifle during a welfare check.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ridner is facing attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges for allegedly shooting at officers on Aug. 25.

Officers had been called to the home in a neighborhood near Mann and Thompson roads for a welfare check. Ridner's mother told officers he had guns in the house, had lost his job and she was concerned about his well-being.

When officers arrived and knocked on the front door, they said Ridner came downstairs holding a gun. The officers retreated and said they tried to get Ridner to put down and step away from the gun, but he refused.

As additional officers arrived, IMPD claims Ridner fired two shots toward officers with a rifle.

SWAT was then called in along with a negotiator. Police do not give any details on what happened next, but claim Ridner was arrested without further issues.

There were no injuries and IMPD said no officers fired their guns.