Noblesville man charged with 2 road rage weapons incidents in the same week

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week.

A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.

Court documents say Dahl shot another driver, Daniel Alejo, in the leg on Thursday, Nov. 17 after Alejo honked at Dahl for blocking the entrance of the Meijer near East 96th Street and Hague Road in Fishers.

Alejo went around Dahl's car. That's when Dahl followed Alejo to Meijer and cut him off, scaring Alejo enough that he decided to go home. He was driving on 96th Street when, documents say, Dahl pulled up next to Alejo's car and shot into it, hitting Alejo in the leg near his knee.

"It could've been a lot worse if we weren't moving. If we just pulled up next to each other and he decided to shoot then," said Alejo.

Court documents filed Wednesday tell us Dahl was allegedly involved in another road rage incident on Nov. 14, just three days before the Fishers shooting. This one took place on 10th Street in Noblesville.

In that incident, documents say Dahl had to slow down as he approached a salt truck pulling into the parking lot of Reggie's Motorworks where it was scheduled to salt the parking lot.

The truck driver said a white car, believed to be driven by Dahl, came racing behind him and had to slam on its brakes to wait for the truck to pull into the business' parking lot.

That's when Dahl allegedly stopped in the street and yelled something to the effect of, "I'll f*****g kill you."

Court documents say Dahl held a gun out his window and fired it into the air before speeding off.

Noblesville officers used information from Fishers Police Department and video evidence from the Noblesville road rage incident to identify Dahl as a suspect.

He's charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation for a Nov. 14 incident.

Dahl is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm in the Nov. 17 road rage shooting.