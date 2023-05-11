Man charged in Delaware County child exploitation case

Scott Hoover is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography, child exploitation and neglect of a dependent.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is charged in a child exploitation case.

Scott Hoover is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography, child exploitation and neglect of a dependent.

The investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip in August 2021. A subpoena on the IP address came back to Hoover.

A search of Hoover's home was done and electronic devices were removed and examined.

According to court documents, police claim to have found multiple images of child sexual abuse material involving children. Investigators believe he was receiving and sharing images through social media apps.

Investigators also allegedly found Hoover posting child sexual abuse material on platforms and asking for material in return.