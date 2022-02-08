Man charged in deadly January hit-and-run on west side of Indianapolis

James Gary, 55, was arrested in January after he was identified as a suspect in the murder of 57-year-old John Coleman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of another man on the west side of Indianapolis is now charged with murder.

Coleman was struck by a car on the morning of Jan. 3.

Police were called to a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Centennial Street, near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, at around 9 a.m.

They arrived to find Coleman unresponsive in the front yard of a home in the area. Coleman was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

At the crash scene, detectives found a white bumper. Their investigation led them to believe the two men knew each other. Police also alleged that Gary intentionally struck Coleman.

According to court documents, a witness told police Gary and Coleman had been fighting and that Coleman was trying to pull Gary out of an SUV. The witness said she heard a loud noise, saw Coleman stumble and then try to get up and run. That's when she said Gary floored it and ran Coleman over.

Police were later called by firefighters as the SUV was found burning. They learned it belonged to Gary.

According to court documents, Gary said Coleman attacked him and he was worried for his safety and was trying to drive away. He told officers he thought Coleman got out of the way of his SUV.