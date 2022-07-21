Man charged in connection with deadly New Year's morning crash in Bartholomew County

Marcus Abram, 26, of Muncie, was charged on July 11 with operating a vehicle with intoxicated causing death.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Muncie man has been charged in connection with a deadly New Year's morning crash in Bartholomew County.

Marcus Abram, 26, of Muncie, was charged on July 11 with operating a vehicle with intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, Bartholomew County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash along I-65 northbound near Walesboro between Seymour and Columbus. Deputies found multiple victims, including 40-year-old Heather A. Wallace, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abram was one of the drivers involved in the crash. He admitted to drinking earlier that night but refused testing, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said.

Abram was not arrested that night, and deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw. The fatal accident reconstruction team concluded Abram was traveling over 100 mph before striking a vehicle that was pulled over in the median.

Blood results showed Abram's blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

On July 15, an Intelligence Lead Policing Unit contacted the Noblesville Police Department for assistance in locating Abram. Noblesville Police made contact with family members of Abram, who turned himself in to the Bartholomew County Jail that evening.