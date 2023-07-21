Man charged for threatening school employee, leading police on chase

Police say Tre Parks made threats to his girlfriend, an employee at Ben Davis' 9th Grade Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was charged with threatening to shoot his girlfriend on Monday afternoon and driving to her place of work.

Police said Tre Parks made threats to his girlfriend, an employee at Ben Davis's 9th Grade Center.

He allegedly texted the victim, saying he would shoot her and made threats against her mother.

A school resource officer was called and spotted Parks' car in the school's parking lot. When the officer pulled up behind Parks' car, he took off and led the officer on a chase.

Police say the officer terminated the chase near the intersection of Rockville Road and High School Road, where Parks allegedly slammed into another car, injuring two women who were later taken to the hospital.

The school resource officer then attempted to arrest Parks, who reportedly resisted.

Court documents show the officer was assisted by multiple civilians who helped put Parks in custody.

Police also said they found a handgun inside Parks' car.

Records show Parks has multiple felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement. He allegedly told police he was released from prison in March and was currently on probation.

Wayne Township Schools said Parks never entered the building, and that they weren't aware of any student activities scheduled when the incident happened.