Man charged in Delaware County crash that killed woman, unborn child

Nicholas A. Blackburn was charged Aug. 10 with causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in his blood.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County man has been charged in a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Delaware County in late April.

Nicholas A. Blackburn, of Marion, Indiana, was charged Aug. 10 with causing catastrophic injury while operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in his blood. Brittany Wilson, who was six months pregnant at the time of the crash, was killed, along with her baby.

The crash happened April 27 near the intersection of East State Road 32 and Truitt Road in Muncie.

According to court documents, Blackburn was driving a black Chevrolet car when he crashed into the back of a silver car driven by Wilson, who was pronounced dead, along with her baby, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

A witness at the scene told police they did not see brakes on Blackburn's car prior to the crash, and that the driver and passenger ran from the scene afterward, according to court documents.

Blackburn told police he looked at his phone, and when he looked up, he noticed the silver car stopped before the crash, according to court documents.

Data from Blackburn's car indicated it was traveling 60 mph immediately before the crash, and the brake switch had not been activated. Toxicology reports indicated Blackburn had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, methadone and EDDP in his blood at the time of the crash, court documents indicated.