Man caught hauling 133 pounds of marijuana in Indiana, police say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Costa Rica man was arrested Saturday after police say they caught him transporting 133 pounds of marijuana through Morgan County.

Alvaro Lopez-Chacon, 39, of Costa Rica, was pulled over Saturday at around 4:20 p.m. after Indiana State Police said a trooper observed him following too close to a semi-truck.

The trooper stopped Lopez-Chacon on Interstate 70 eastbound near the 51-mile marker.

During the stop, the trooper observed "criminal indicators" and requested a K-9 officer, according to ISP.

The K-9 arrived and gave an alert indicating there was something in the GMC Yukon that Lopez-Chacon was driving.

ISP said troopers found 133 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $300,000, in Lopez-Chacon's vehicle.