Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis.

Ahmed Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater Drive, near the I-74 and I-465 interchange on the west side.

Police said a woman was shot there. She was taken to the hospital where IMPD said she was "awake and breathing."

Aggravated Assault detectives took over the case and began investigating.

On Tuesday evening IMPD announced Malone had been arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

He was detained in Hendricks County with the help of the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office. He was later arrested and taken to the Marion County Criminal Justice Center.