Crime

Man arrested for stabbing, killing Hendricks County coworker

At around 5:58 p.m. Sunday, Hendricks County Sheriff's officers responded to the TA Travel Center in Clayton on a report of the stabbing.
CLAYTON, Ind — A man has been arrested after stabbing and killing his coworker Sunday in Hendricks County, just west of Marion County.

At around 5:58 p.m. Sept. 9, Hendricks County Sheriff's officers responded to the TA Travel Center in Clayton on a report of the stabbing.

According to the office, there was a fight between two employees before Darin Lee Simpson, 33, was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident and booked into the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 317-745-9354.

