39-year-old man arrested in 2021 downtown Indianapolis homicide

Police responded to a report of a person down near North Pennsylvania and East Ohio streets, where they found a 37-year-old man with multiple injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 39-year-old man for his alleged role in a homicide that happened in downtown Indianapolis in September 2021.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a report of a person down near North Pennsylvania and East Ohio streets.

Police arrived and found a man who appeared to have multiple injuries.

Medics took the man, later identified as 37-year-old Atlas Wedlow, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead that same day.

IMPD homicide detectives determined the man's death was related to an earlier assault. During their investigation, detectives identified 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong as the alleged suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for murder on Dec. 21, 2022.

The following day, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office found Armstrong and arrested him.

Armstrong is scheduled to have his initial hearing Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.