Man arrested for alleged armed robberies at Indianapolis spas

The suspect attempted to rob four different spas over the span of one month before getting caught, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his alleged role in multiple armed robberies of Indianapolis spas and salons in September.

The first robbery was reported Sept. 5, 2023, at a spa in the 8300 block of North Michigan Road, where the suspect allegedly held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money, according to official court documents.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers later responded to the address and said the employee was confined in a room by the suspect.

Officials were able to obtain video that showed the suspect wearing a mask to hide his identity and showed him leave in a car that had its license plate covered by a white cloth.

In the next two weeks, the suspect allegedly robbed two other spas, one near North Post Road and East Washington Street and another near East Southport Road and South Sherman Drive. In both instances, the man allegedly held employees at gunpoint and demanded money, according to the court documents.

IMPD said the crimes were not reported to police immediately after they occurred "due to language barriers."

Detectives were able to use the License Plate Read system around the three robberies and caught the license plate number.

Officers found the suspect Sept. 26 after an attempted robbery at a fourth spa near Emerson Avenue and East Thompson Road. According to court documents, the suspect "fled from officers (at) more than 90 mph," and police did not pursue the suspect's van due to safety concerns for the public.

Later that evening, officers found the suspect's van in the parking lot of an IPS school near 38th Street and Cold Spring Road and saw a man walking away from the van. Officers stopped the man and took him in for questioning.

According to court documents, the man allegedly admitted to the latest attempted robbery but said he pulled a TV remote out of his pants instead of a handgun to demand money.

Court documents say the suspect allegedly admitted to the armed robberies at the three previous spas.