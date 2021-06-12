Man arrested on Indy's northwest side

Joshua Griffin was arrested Saturday, June 12 at the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at the same spot where an IMPD officer killed Dreasjon Reed last year.

Officers arrested Joshua Griffin at 62nd Street and Michigan Road on Indy's northwest side around 1 p.m. Saturday. It's the same location where Reed died after an exchange of gunfire with an officer last year.

IMPD first described Griffin as Reed's brother. Griffin later told 13News they are cousins. Tuesday, Reed's family lawyer clarified the two aren't at all related.

According to an incident report filed by IMPD Officer Jalen Christian-Moss, officers confiscated a white powder substance described as cocaine. The report indicates it was under 5 grams, but classified the crime as a felony. The officers reportedly also confiscated drug paraphernalia, which is a misdemeanor.

The 31-year-old is facing charges for driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.

The 62nd Street and Michigan Road location has been a go-to spot for Reed's family and friends since he died there last May 6. In November of last year, a grand jury decided no criminal charges should be filed against IMPD officer De'Joure Mercer, who shot and killed Reed.

Mercer shot and killed Reed on May 6, 2020, after a vehicle pursuit. Reed streamed part of the police chase, where he ended up stopping the car at the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

The incident report involving Joshua Griffin does not indicate why he was at the location Saturday afternoon. Griffin told 13News he was at the intersection for a concert and said he believes IMPD arrested him to shut down the event.

For months after the shooting, a memorial dedicated to Reed stayed on display with people periodically visiting the site.