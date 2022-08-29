Man arrested near Muncie school with two guns, ammo in his backpack

Police said a school security officer spotted the man hiding in bushes near the school Friday around 2 p.m.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school.

Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop.

Once officers arrived, a witness told police the man who made the threat left the area. The witness told police the man was upset no one would buy him cigarettes due to his age.

Officers later found 19-year-old Jaydin Young hiding in bushes near Southview Elementary School.

As an officer approached Young, police said he took off running.

Other officers took Young into custody without incident. Police said they found two guns and loaded magazines in a backpack belonging to Young.

According to court documents, Young admitted to being on school property.

Police arrested Young for intimidation and possessing a firearm on school property.