Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police arrested a 25-year-old man Monday for a deadly shooting outside a business in Greenwood last week.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 25, is accused of the March 8 murder of 52-year-old Timothy A. Sannito, of Indianapolis, in the Ale Emporium parking lot.

Officers responded to a shooting outside Ale Emporium at 997 East County Line Road, near Emerson Avenue, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"Witnesses in the lot said that two men were arguing. One male pulled a gun and shot the other male in the head, and then fled northbound in a dark-colored SUV," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison told 13News.

The victim, identified as Sannito, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, Ison confirmed Sannito died from his injuries.

Sannito was an engineer with NSK Corporation in Franklin.

His wife told 13News he ate dinner with co-workers at the Greenwood Ale Emporium on a regular basis, sometimes entertaining business clients, and was usually home by 9:30 p.m. She called her husband of almost 30 years a gentle and kind church-going man who would not fight with anyone.

Gonzalez is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail. He has not been formally charged in the shooting.