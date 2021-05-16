Man arrested in theft of catalytic converters in southern Indiana

Police from five counties helped Conservation Officers and State Police with the investigation that led to the arrest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Police troopers made an arrest in connection with a large number of recent catalytic converter thefts throughout southern Indiana.

According to a Facebook post by Indiana DNR, several law enforcement agencies including Paoli Police along with sheriff's departments in Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Washington, and Dubois counties, led to the arrest of a man found with converters and a reciprocating saw in the bed of a pickup truck.

Investigators have not shared the location of the arrest or the name of the suspect because they have identified additional suspects and expect to make more arrests.