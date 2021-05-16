x
Man arrested in theft of catalytic converters in southern Indiana

Police from five counties helped Conservation Officers and State Police with the investigation that led to the arrest.
Credit: Indiana DNR
Catalytic converter and saw recovered during arrest for theft in southern Indiana, May 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Police troopers made an arrest in connection with a large number of recent catalytic converter thefts throughout southern Indiana.  

According to a Facebook post by Indiana DNR, several law enforcement agencies including Paoli Police along with sheriff's departments in Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Washington, and Dubois counties, led to the arrest of a man found with converters and a reciprocating saw in the bed of a pickup truck.  

Investigators have not shared the location of the arrest or the name of the suspect because they have identified additional suspects and expect to make more arrests.  

Check back for updates.

