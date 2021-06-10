Man arrested in southeast Indianapolis homicide

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of playing a role in the homicide of a woman who was found dead in a car on East Troy Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police officers arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a woman who was found dead in a car on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were on a routine patrol just after midnight Wednesday morning when they found a car in an empty field in the 9300 block of East Troy Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, they found a woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives' investigation led them to a 25-year-old man suspected of being involved in the woman's murder.

The man was arrested Wednesday. Police have not released information identifying the suspect or his involvement in the murder.

The case has been forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which will review the case and make a final charging decision.