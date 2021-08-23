Man arrested in Florida for deadly shooting at gas station on Indy's west side

A man has been charged for the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot at a west side gas station on Aug. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Marshals located and arrested a man in Florida for his role in the killing of an 18-year-old who was shot at an Indianapolis gas station this month.

With the community's help, police were able to identify 28-year-old Derice Wilson as the alleged suspect.

A warrant was issued and Wilson was charged with murder. Another person, 37-year-old Yashika Clowers, was also charged with assisting a criminal for her role in the murder.

IMPD's Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals kick-started a joint effort to find Wilson and on Aug. 20, U.S. Marshals and local authorities arrested Wilson and Clowers in Florida. Police say Wilson also faces additional charges in Florida.

The Indiana charges stem from an Aug. 10 shooting at a west side gas station in the 7900 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Country Club Road.

Police were called to the area at around 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find Michael Simmons, 18, critically injured.

Police believe he was shot while inside the car, tried to drive away, but struck a landscape rock across from the gas station.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and died the next day.