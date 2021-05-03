Man arrested in Wayne Township arson at estranged girlfriend's house

The suspect is believed to have started a fire at a home at 2733 S. Roena St. in Mars Hill on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Wayne Township — Wayne Township Fire Department investigators arrested a man for an arson at a home back in February.

Police helped make the arrest Thursday and the suspect reportedly cooperated.

According to investigators, the man allegedly set fire to the home of his estranged girlfriend and their child. Fortunately, she and her child were not home at the time of the fire.