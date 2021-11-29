Man arrested for series of armed robberies across Indianapolis

IMPD says Adrian Chandler, 27, tried to rob a Family Dollar then robbed a liquor store before being arrested. He's suspected in three other robberies as well.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man who is accused in a series of armed robberies that have happened over the last month.

Adrian Chandler, 27, was arrested Saturday when investigators said he tried to rob a dollar store, then successfully robbed a liquor store.

The first attempted robbery was reported at the Family Dollar, located at 2625 Martin Luther King Junior Street. Chandler got away before officers arrived.

Robbery detectives spoke with witnesses who gave them a "good description of the suspect," according to IMPD.

At around 1:20 p.m. on the same day, IMPD officers went to a robbery in progress at Liquor Land located at 4731 W. Washington Street. Again, Chandler got away before officers arrived. But IMPD said witnesses and employees were able to give a good description of the suspect.

Not long after, officers found Chandler, who matched the description given to them by witnesses.

Chandler was arrested for both incidents and is accused of being involved in three other robberies, two of which happened on the same day:

Nov. 18: Taco Bell at 2809 E. 38th St.

Nov. 18: Family Dollar at 5460 E. Washington St.

Oct. 26: Family Dollar at 3021 W Washington St.