Man arrested for allegedly running over his brother with a car

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say Saturday night near the intersection of West 41st Terrace and Sunshine Avenue on the northwest side, Ronald Hickman intentionally hit his brother, Randy, with his car after an argument, leaving Randy critically injured.

Court records show Randy got out of his brother's car and threw something at it. That's when Ronald drove over his brother and took off without calling an ambulance.

Witnesses allegedly told police Ronald ran over his brother with the front and rear passenger wheels. The probable cause affidavit shows Randy suffered 13 broken ribs, a broken pelvis, broken right leg and ankle as well as an injury to his eye and a cut across his stomach.

Police located Ronald Hickman's car on the far east side and took him into custody, where he allegedly confessed to running over his brother, but told detectives he didn't mean to harm him.