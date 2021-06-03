Man arrested after nephew found dead on Indy's south side

John Hoagland, 52, was arrested for the murder of his nephew, 47-year-old Darrell Hoagland.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a man Wednesday in the death of his nephew.

Darrell Hoagland, 47, was found dead Tuesday morning in the backyard of a vacant property on Carson Avenue, near South Keystone Avenue and East Hanna Avenue. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Hoagland had been shot to death.

Detectives identified the suspect as his uncle, 52-year-old John Hoagland. Officers arrested him Wednesday and preliminarily charged him with murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision in the case.