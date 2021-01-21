Man arrested in murder of woman on Indy's north side

The fatal shooting happened in the 3900 block of Boulevard Place on Jan. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a 32-year-old woman on Jan. 12.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near 39th Street and Boulevard Place on the north side of Indianapolis. Police found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Ashley Davis, in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 35-year-old Carl Davis. Police have arrested him for murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges in the crime.