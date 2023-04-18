Man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Bartholomew County home

Deputies allegedly found Anthony W. Carter hiding in the woods near the woman's home.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man is under arrest for murder after deputies found a woman dead in a Bartholomew County home.

On April 16, deputies were called to the 500 block of East 650 South to check the welfare of a woman.

During the investigation a property owner reported an abandoned vehicle in a field in the 2000 block of East 800 South. Deputies discovered the vehicle was connected to the woman's home.

While deputies were investigating the abandoned vehicle, they got a report of a man hiding in the woods back near the woman's home. Deputies set a perimeter and called in a K-9 and found Anthony W. Carter.

Deputies then got a search warrant for the woman's home and found her dead inside.

Carter was arrested for murder and taken to the Bartholomew County jail.