Man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Bartholomew County home

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man is under arrest for murder after deputies found a woman dead in a Bartholomew County home.
On April 16, deputies were called to the 500 block of East 650 South to check the welfare of a woman.
During the investigation a property owner reported an abandoned vehicle in a field in the 2000 block of East 800 South. Deputies discovered the vehicle was connected to the woman's home.
While deputies were investigating the abandoned vehicle, they got a report of a man hiding in the woods back near the woman's home. Deputies set a perimeter and called in a K-9 and found Anthony W. Carter.
Deputies then got a search warrant for the woman's home and found her dead inside.
Carter was arrested for murder and taken to the Bartholomew County jail.
The investigation is ongoing and the woman's identity has not yet been officially released.