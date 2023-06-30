x
Richmond man arrested for woman's murder

Witnesses told police Tommy Wayne Earl was threatening Michelle Peacock with a knife and may have cut her.
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond arrested a man Friday for a woman's murder.

Officers were called to South 14th Street, just south of US 40, around 1:20 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police were told a man was threatening a woman with a knife and may have cut her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 59-year-old Michelle Dionne Peacock deceased.

Witnesses directed officers down the street, where bystanders were trying to subdue 67-year-old Tommy Wayne Earl of Richmond. Earl was taken into custody by police and, after an investigation, was arrested for murder. 

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail. 

