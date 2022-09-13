Man arrested for murder in June homicide

Braven Harris was taken into custody on Monday for the shooting death of Payton Wilson on June 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a June homicide.

Officers took Braven Harris into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 on charges related to the June 30, 2022 murder of 23-year-old Payton Wilson. Wilson was found lying on the ground in his backyard in the 1000 block of Harlan Street around 2:30 a.m., having been shot.

Medics pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

According to court records, Harris has been charged with murder in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.