IMPD officers arrest man for illegal possession of firearm

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 29-year-old man after finding guns, ammunition and other accessories at a west side home.
The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center began investigating Georgden Easter after receiving information that he was in possession of illegal firearms.
Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 3700 block of Rockville Road, and later arrested Easter during a traffic stop. They also got a search warrant for Easter's vehicle.
During the search, police found the following items:
- Ammunition
- Firearms accessories
- Black Core AR-15 rifle
- Tisas PX-9 handgun
- Dickson shotgun
Easter is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.