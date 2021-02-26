IMPD officers arrest man for illegal possession of firearm

When police carried out search warrants at a west side home and the suspect's car, they found guns, ammunition and other accessories.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 29-year-old man after finding guns, ammunition and other accessories at a west side home.

The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center began investigating Georgden Easter after receiving information that he was in possession of illegal firearms.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 3700 block of Rockville Road, and later arrested Easter during a traffic stop. They also got a search warrant for Easter's vehicle.

During the search, police found the following items:

Ammunition

Firearms accessories

Black Core AR-15 rifle

Tisas PX-9 handgun

Dickson shotgun