IMPD officers arrest man for illegal possession of firearm

When police carried out search warrants at a west side home and the suspect's car, they found guns, ammunition and other accessories.
Credit: IMPD
While serving a search warrant, IMPD officers found a 29-year-old man was illegally in possession of guns, ammunition and other accessories.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 29-year-old man after finding guns, ammunition and other accessories at a west side home.

The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center began investigating Georgden Easter after receiving information that he was in possession of illegal firearms.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home in the 3700 block of Rockville Road, and later arrested Easter during a traffic stop. They also got a search warrant for Easter's vehicle.

During the search, police found the following items:

  • Ammunition
  • Firearms accessories
  • Black Core AR-15 rifle
  • Tisas PX-9 handgun
  • Dickson shotgun

Easter is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

