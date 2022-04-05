Man arrested in Johnson County road rage incident with shots fired

Kaden Matthew Marsh, 18, is accused of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man is facing charges in a road rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

Kaden Matthew Marsh, 18, is accused of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

On April 25, 2022, Marsh allegedly pulled a gun and fired shots during a road rage incident with a woman in the area of U.S. 31 and County Road 400 South in Johnson County.

The woman told police that a black SUV was following her on I-65 and continued to follow her when she got off at the Edinburgh exit. The woman had her younger sister call 911. Then, as they stopped at a stop sign, the woman said the black SUV pulled in front of her, a man got out, and she heard shots fired. Fortunately, the car was not hit and the woman and her three younger sisters in the car were not hurt.

Investigators from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office were able to get an image of the suspect's car from a home nearby where the shots were fired. Police used that information to check license plate reader cameras in the area. That helped them identify Marsh as the driver of the black SUV involved.

Police also learned from the victim that Marsh was upset with her friend's boyfriend, who drove a similar car to her car. She told police that after her friend alerted her, she looked up Marsh on Facebook and recognized him as the person who had been chasing her.

The sheriff's office got a warrant for his arrest, and Marsh was apprehended May 19 in Jackson County.