Man arrested for Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a shooting in Elizabethtown Monday.

Ethan Sherfield, 21, is facing preliminary charges of battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Deputies were called to the Sunny Brook Mobile Home Park at 10202 East Legal Tender Rd. Monday evening. There they found Don Brown, 52, had been shot three times. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police did not know Brown's current condition.

Deputies said witnesses pointed them to Ethan Sherfield as the shooter. Sherfield was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.