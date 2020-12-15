Man arrested for deadly I-465 crash in June

Police say 37-year-old was under the influence at the time of the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for a June crash that killed another man.

It happened June 30 on northbound Interstate 465 near Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 51-year-old Shawn Patterson unconscious on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Patterson had pulled onto the right shoulder to make adjustments to cargo in the back of his pickup truck when an SUV driven by Drew Collins, drove off the roadway and struck Patterson. A semi tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash.

Police now say Collins was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody Sunday, Dec. 13.