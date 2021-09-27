Man arrested for burglary and arson after house fire in Hamilton County

Police said the fire happened Friday night in the 18100 block of Durbin Road.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they said burglarized a home and then set it on fire.

On September 24, 2021 around 10:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 18100 block of Durbin Road for a house fire.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators said they found evidence of arson and burglary.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify 51-year-old Michael Morgan as a person of interest in the case.

Deputies arrested Morgan on preliminary charges of arson, burglary, theft, criminal mischief and operating while intoxicated.

Deputies said Morgan had warrants for his arrest in a separate arson and burglary case.