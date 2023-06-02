Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity

A witness told police the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old David Lazarre, hit the man in the head with a hammer multiple times before running away.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday.

Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.

Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man lying in the grass by the street with several witnesses around him. Police said he appeared to be bleeding from the top of his head and in severe pain.

Medics took him to the hospital for treatment. Police said his wounds were "fairly significant," but to their knowledge, the man was stabilized at the hospital.

A witness told police the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old David Lazarre, hit the man in the head with a hammer multiple times before running away.

Investigators later discovered that Lazarre and the injured man knew each other. The fight is believed to have stemmed from an accusation of infidelity, police said.

Police searched the area and found Lazarre in the 5400 block of West 22nd Street.

An officer noticed Lazarre was holding something under his jacket. When the officer approached him, police said, Lazarre pulled what he was holding — which appeared to be a hammer — out from his jacket and tossed it behind a bush next to an apartment building.

Lazarre was arrested and officers found, photographed and collected the hammer as evidence.

Lazarre is accused of the preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday, formal charges have not been filed.