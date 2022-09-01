Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9

Police say as an officer and his K-9 tried to get control of the suspect, the suspect put his hands under the K-9's collar and tried to gouge at his eyes.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out.

The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.

Officers went to the address where the call was made and spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home, appeared to be on drugs and was "acting crazy," Danville Police said.

The man ran away before officers got there, so they started searching the area for him.

One of the officers searching was Sgt. Jeff Slayback and his K-9 partner Jack. When Slayback was near the Mary Queen of Peace Church he heard someone screaming and saw the pastor laying on the ground.

The pastor later told investigators he was attacked by the suspect after he caught the suspect tearing down flags and a wreath from the church.

Then Slayback saw a man, who matched the description of the suspect, screaming and walking behind the church.

Slayback was in his patrol car, pulled up to the suspect and started to get out of the car. That's when police say the suspect rushed toward Slayback's car and pushed the door back at him, nearly pinning him between the door and his vehicle.

Then the suspect allegedly pushed Slayback in the chest as Slayback released K-9 officer Jack from the back of his car.

As Jack and Slayback tried to get control of the suspect, the suspect put his hands under Jack's collar and tried to gouge at his eyes, police said.

Two more officers arrived and together, they were able to put the man in restraints.