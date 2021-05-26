Man arrested for alleged involvement in fatal east side shooting

Alejandro Barroso was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Oswaldo Lopez, who was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 57-year-old man who's accused of being involved in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis that left one person dead Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives identified and arrested Alejandro Leon Barroso on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the death of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez.

IMPD officers went to the 10000 block of Governours Lane just after 2:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers discovered Lopez had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives opened an investigation and later identified Barroso as a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.