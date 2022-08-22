Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

After 33-year-old John Steven Koop fired a shot in the air, people who were there tackled him, and the gun was secured at a nearby home.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park.

Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m.

Police arrived and saw several people in the street near Pence Street Park.

According to a preliminary investigation, a large fight took place before police arrived.

Witnesses told police 33-year-old John Steven Koop, of Clifford, Indiana, got a handgun from his vehicle and shot it once in the air.

Witnesses said people who were there tackled Koop, and the gun was secured at a nearby home.

Police arrested Koop, and he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.