Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park.
Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m.
Police arrived and saw several people in the street near Pence Street Park.
According to a preliminary investigation, a large fight took place before police arrived.
Witnesses told police 33-year-old John Steven Koop, of Clifford, Indiana, got a handgun from his vehicle and shot it once in the air.
Witnesses said people who were there tackled Koop, and the gun was secured at a nearby home.
Police arrested Koop, and he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
