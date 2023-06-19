47-year-old man arrested for alleged role in Bloomington shooting

Witnesses told police the victim and 47-year-old Quentin R. Farmer, Sr. were arguing when Farmer pulled out a handgun from his waistband and started shooting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a 47-year-old man for his alleged role in a shooting that injured another man Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of South Madison Street, near West Country Club Drive and South Rogers Street.

While headed to the scene, officers learned a 34-year-old man had been shot and was in the driveway of a home in the 100 block of East Willow Court, near East Rhorer Road and South Walnut Street.

Police arrived and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, lying in the driveway. Police learned someone shot the man in the 2600 block of South Madison Street, and then, he drove himself to the home on East Willow Court.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Hospital staff told investigators the victim's condition is said to be stable.

During their investigation, officers found eight spent 9mm shell casings near the intersection of South Madison and West Watson streets.

After speaking with several witnesses, police determined the victim drove to the 2600 block of South Madison Street, where he got in a fight with the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Quentin R. Farmer, Sr., of Bloomington.

Witnesses told police the victim and Farmer were arguing when Farmer pulled out a handgun from his waistband and started shooting.

Police said Farmer was not at the home on South Madison Street when they arrived, so they obtained an arrest warrant.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, a sergeant was in the area of South Madison Street and saw Farmer in a driveway, talking with other people.

The sergeant immediately took Farmer into custody without incident and took him to the Bloomington Police Department for an interview.

Following the interview, police took Farmer to the Monroe County Jail on the following preliminary charges: