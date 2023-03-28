Runaway teen, marijuana found in basement of Kokomo man

Dylan J. Mcclain, 18, is facing multiple felony charges after a search of his residence revealed evidence of marijuana and a runaway teenage girl.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces multiple drugs and - charges after a fourteen-year old girl police described as a runaway was found hiding in his basement.

Howard County Sheriff's Deputies went to 1600 N. 1050 West, just a little outside Kokomo, around 12:30 the morning of March 28 following a tip that a 14-year-old teen runaway might be at that location.

Deputies did find her hiding in the basement of the residence and placed her into custody. Police said more than 50 items of evidence related to dealing marijuana were confiscated in the same area they found the teen.

A later investigation found the runaway teen was staying with Dylan J. Mcclain, 18, who police said admitted to dealing marijuana and similar THC products and substances. .

They also found Mclain had formed a sexual relationship with the teen and had been "dating her" for the past year.

Mclain was booked into the Howard County Jail where he is currently being held on no-bond and faces charges which include sexual misconduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dealing marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.