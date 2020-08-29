Man arrested after firing at officers responding to domestic disturbance call

Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult son on Indy's north side Saturday just after 8 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested after firing a shot at IMPD officers on the city's north side Saturday morning.

IMPD was called to the 2300 block of Fescure Place near West 79th Street and Township Drive just after 8 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult son.

When officers arrived, the man fired a shot at them from a firearm and fled on foot. IMPD officers did not return fire, and nobody was hurt in the incident.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and later arrested by detectives. He is currently in the Marion County Jail.