Man arrested on Delaware County Jail roof says he was 'doing Parkour'

27-year-old Timmric Woods was spotted by security cameras on the roof of the Delaware County Jail Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was arrested Monday after he said he was doing Parkour on the roof of an Indiana county jail.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office tells 13News 27-year-old Timmric Woods was spotted by security cameras on the roof of the Delaware County Jail Monday afternoon. Woods reportedly was seen by two correction officers climbing through a restricted fence and scaling a ladder on an HVAC unit on the east side of the building. He then jumped onto the jail roof.

The correction officers chased Woods on the roof before they were eventually able to detain him. Police said Woods continued to resist the officers as they took him into custody.

A bucket truck from the Muncie Fire Department was called to the scene to safely remove Woods from the roof.