Couple arrested for string of robberies, assaults

Police said body cam footage from a domestic disturbance run linked the man and woman to a series of other crimes.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a man and woman Wednesday for a string of robberies and assaults around Indianapolis.

Detectives investigated a series of armed robberies across the northwest side and east side of Indianapolis between April and May 2021. In two of the robberies, the suspects shot at store employees. One cashier was injured. In another incident, one employee was tied up with duct tape.

Police arrested 27-year-old Tyrell Cage and 33-year-old Jayla Deane for the robberies. Based on findings from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, detectives believe Cage and Deane may also be connected to other incidents, totaling seven instances of robbery, assault and shots fired.

Police said body camera footage from an April domestic disturbance run linked Cage to the business robberies. The footage showed Cage wearing distinctive jewelry that was also on the suspect in multiple robberies and assaults. The footage also showed Deane, who is Cage's girlfriend, wearing clothing identical to the suspect in a May 19 robbery.

Law enforcement officers from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD SWAT, IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals found Cage and Deane at a motel. They were arrested after officers searched the room and found the gun and an extended magazine used in the robberies, plus more evidence that linked Cage and Deane to other business robberies and assaults.

Cage was arrested for robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Deane was arrested for robbery. The couple has been linked to the following robberies:

April 25, 2021 at McDonald's, 4705 E. 10th St.

April 25, 2021 at BP, 5585 Georgetown Road

May 19, 2021 at Little Caesars, 5627 Georgetown Road

May 19, 2021 at Metro by T-Mobile, 3801 E. 10th St.

May 20, 2021 at Pezano's Pizza, 5606 Georgetown Road

May 23, 2021 at Five Below, 3495 W. 86th St.

May 27, 2021 at Lion's Den, 4405 Georgetown Road

Anyone with more information about the incidents should call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8744 (TIPS).

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision in the crimes.