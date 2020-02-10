Man allegedly choked, hit girl for touching his cat

A witness told investigators that there is a rule that no one touches Kenneth Washburn's cat.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Randolph county man is accused of choking and hitting a girl after she touched his cat. Kenneth Washburn III is being held on possible charges including battery with serious injury and strangulation.

According to court documents, Washburn allegedly choked the girl with both of his hands, hit her on each side of her head and twisted her arms because someone touched his cat.

A witness told investigators that there is a rule that no one touches Washburn's cat. That witness said they saw the girl being choked and then Washburn twisting the girl's arms behind her back.