Otis Carter is currently being held in Madison County.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department said officers captured a man wanted for allegedly beating and strangling a pregnant woman in front of a child.

Otis Carter, 31, was wanted out of Bartholomew County, but Anderson investigators got a tip Tuesday that he was in their area.

As officers moved in on Carter, they said he ran to a nearby apartment. Police surrounded it and ended up going in and arresting Carter.