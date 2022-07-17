Man accused of lighting dog on fire arrested again for violating bail, getting another dog

Police said that the man accused of setting a dog on fire in June violated bail on Saturday. Investigators said they viewed evidence he got another dog.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man accused of pouring gasoline on a dog and lighter her on fire has been arrested again, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said that Quishon Brown violated bail on Saturday. By this, investigators said they viewed evidence that he got another dog. Witnesses provided video of Brown with a puppy Friday and Saturday, but when police searched his home, they said they couldn't find that puppy.

Memphis police said on June 20, the dog, named Riona, had been intentionally set on fire. The veterinary hospital that treated Riona had said an accelerant was used on her. Riona had 4th-degree burns, which covered about 60% of her body.

Tails of Hope Rescue named the dog Riona, but police said the dog was initially named Queen when they were sent to the call.

Police said a very large built man was caught on camera in the backyard of a Berkshire Avenue home only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street on fire.

Investigators said Brown was speaking to another person Monday and said he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to the police and the news.

During the first two weeks that the story broke, a fund for information on who set Riona on fire reached $16,000.

“Somebody called the police department and saw her running on fire down the street, and she was picked up by animal control,” Foster Mom Mallory Mclemore said.

Mallory said people from all over the world in places like Australia, Ireland, Canada, and more then stepped in to donate $20,000 to Riona’s medical expenses.