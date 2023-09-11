Man accused of causing $60K in damages to 57 cars, 3 houses on Indy's west side

A 35-year-old man faces charges in connection with a widespread vandalism incident that took place at two Indianapolis apartment complexes over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who police believe caused more than $60,000 in damages to 57 vehicles and three homes on the west side of Indianapolis now faces multiple charges in connection with a vandalism incident over the weekend.

On Sunday just before 6 a.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the NeighborhoodCare of Chapel Hill Apartments at 230 Welcome Way Blvd. on reports of a suspicious person walking from vehicle to vehicle. Dispatch told officers a man wearing all dark-colored clothing was seen by 911 callers to be crouched down near parked vehicles, holding at least one object in his hand.

Officers immediately noted several parked vehicles had flat tires. One witness told officers a man in a black T-shirt and black trousers had fled on foot towards Cranston Drive, a road which leads into the apartment complex from North Girls School Road.

The witness told officers he had been standing on his balcony overlooking the common parking lot when he heard several hissing sounds, as though many tires were being deflated, according to police records. The witness told police he asked the man what he was doing, and yelled he would call police. The man allegedly then yelled, "Call them." He then fled on foot, according to the witness.

At that point, another 911 call came in from an address on Chapel Villas Lane, which is just northeast of NeighborCare. The 911 caller told police they saw a man in all-dark clothing with tools of some sort arguing with another resident. The man allegedly froze when IMPD officers pulled up to the location, turned north and began running.

A chase reportedly ensued along the 400 block of North Girls School Road, near Rockville Road. Officers in their police cars reportedly saw the man holding two large stones in his hands. They eventually exited their cars, and the man allegedly dropped the two large stones, put his hands over his head, and asked officers their names. He also hid behind an electrical utility box.

The suspect was later identified as a 35-year-old man, but 13News is not sharing his name at this point since charges have not been filed.

Police reports claim the suspect initially did not comply with officers' request for him to come out from behind the utility box, saying he did not "want to get shot" and did not "want to get tased today."

He eventually exited once officers assured him he would not get shot if he complied with their instructions, according to police reports, and got on both knees in the grass. At that point, officers handcuffed the suspect and found a switch-blade knife on him. Ambulance reportedly also arrived on scene and reported he did not need a transport.

Officers placed the suspect under arrest for criminal mischief, a Level 5 felony offense, and criminal recklessness as police believed the property damage exceeded $60,000. Investigators later found a resident inside the Chapel Villas Lane apartments had sustained a minor cut to her right hand because the suspect allegedly threw a rock inside her apartment.

A later investigation determined 57 cars were vandalized with deflated tires and broken glass. Another three homes were reportedly vandalized. One resident told police he awoke to the suspect standing outside his front door and noticed a large flower pot that had been damaged and thrown into his yard.

That resident told police he confronted the suspect, asking what he was doing. The suspect replied he believed they were under attack, then reportedly fled on foot.